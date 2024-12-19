Tuscan silver conquers China: Giovanni Raspini opens its first boutique in Shanghai. The Florentine brand has already taken its first steps in the Asian country with its digital store on Tmall. Now it has inaugurated an exclusive space at the Grand Gateway 66, a large shopping center in the Chinese city. The choice of location is not accidental: it is one of the most sought-after and prestigious luxury malls, a reference point for brands that decide to enter the Chinese market, positioning themselves unequivocally as a high-end reference.



The boutique, designed by the international architecture studio Vudafieri-Saverino Partners, reinterprets the idea of ​​Italianness that characterizes the brand, adapting it to the Chinese cultural context, in harmony between the art of craftsmanship and contemporary oriental influences. The boutique is located on the third floor of the South Tower of the Grand Gateway 66. The interiors, characterized by natural materials such as stone and wood, dialogue with the rose gold metal, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere that recalls the Tuscan hills. The sensory experience is enhanced by the suspended installation, a branch with parrots inspired by the Animalier collection. The store is divided into three distinct areas: the main one is dedicated to the sale of the 17 jewelry collections. In addition, there is a VIP area and the backroom, which guarantees the efficiency of the service.

