Orecchini a bottone Blade Colour

Blade Colour News by Giovanni Raspini

Among the 2025 novelties by Giovanni Raspini are the new jewels that are added to the Blade Colour line. The Tuscan designer was inspired by the Glam style of the Eighties, which have also been revisited by the world of fashion, with a silver blade worked and combined with different shades. To create Blade Colour, Giovanni Raspini chose a folded sheet with a triangular section, hammered by hand according to the classic workmanship of the Maison, in silver and gilded silver. The novelty is the addition at the head, at the ends of the jewel, of bright colors with crystals in green, blue and red.

Collezione Blade Colour indossato
Blade Colour Collection

Blade Colour is offered in 24 pieces for four metal color-stone color combinations. Each color is present with a necklace, a pendant necklace, three bracelets and an earring, inspired by the triangular chromatic element placed at the end of the bracelets. The silver jewels have been combined with red and blue crystals, for those in gilded silver with red and green crystals.
Collana in argento con cristalli blu
Silver necklace with blue crystals

Bracciale in argento dorato con cristalli rossi
Gold-plated silver bracelet with red crystals
Bracciale in argento dorato con cristalli verdi
Gold-plated silver bracelet with green crystals
Collana e pendente in argento con cristalli rossi
Silver necklace and pendant with red crystals
Collana in argento dorato con cristalli verdi
Gold-plated silver necklace with green crystals

