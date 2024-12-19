Many confirmations and some new ones for Vicenzaoro January, scheduled from 17 to 21 January. Among the new entries are the returns, after a long absence, of the Italian maison Gianni Carità, the Greek Etho Maria and the French Matthia’s & Claire. First presence for the French Copin, Chrstns, Rouvenat and Oscar Massin. In addition, there will be the Indian PG Design, the winner of the Singapore Jewellery Design Award 2024, which IEG Asia wanted during the latest edition of SIJE (Singapore International Jewelry Expo) together with the Singapore Jewellers Association and the Jewellery Design & Management International School.



For the rest, business as usual is expected, with 1,300 exhibiting brands, 170 of which in the T.Gold technology hall. The major brands have confirmed their presence, including Roberto Coin, Damiani, Crivelli, Fope, Annamaria Cammilli, Palmiero, Roberto Demeglio, Leo Pizzo Mirco Visconti, Davite & Delucchi, Giorgio Visconti. There are also Peruffo Jewelry, World Diamond Group, Adolfo Courrier, Nanis, Giovanni Ferraris, Staurino Fratelli, K di Kuore, Mariani 1878, Chantecler, De Simone Fratelli, Coscia, Morellato Group, Zancan and Barakà.



Confirmations also among the foreign Maisons, with Schreiner Fine Jewellery, Hans Krieger, Breuning, Niessing, Jörg Heinz and Heinz Mayer, Yana Nesper, Al Coro, Stenzhorn, Autore, Dámaso Martinez, Carrera y Carrera, Akillis, La brune et la blonde, Fullord, Terzhian, Sutra, Butani and Fabergé from the United Kingdom.



Many confirmations and some new ones in The Design Room space, with Vicky Shawe, Chiarelli Milano, Miseno, JMG Designer, Antonini Milano, Cédille Paris, Karen Suen, Busatti Milano, Mousson Atelier, Misani, Mattia Cielo, Netali Nissim, Mike Joseph, Alessio Boschi. At the same time, from 17 to 20 January, VO Vintage will take place with free admission to the public, after registration on the site.

