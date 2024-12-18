APM Monaco is a jewelry brand born over 30 years ago, after the founder Arianne Prette and her son Philippe settled in Monte Carlo. From the production of jewelry for third parties. In 2012, thanks to the experience gained, Philippe Prette, now CEO of the Maison, created the silver fashion jewelry brand, together with his wife Kika Prette, creative director. The latest collection of the brand is Hiver, presented in the images against a deep red background that evokes the winter holidays. The jewels of the collection are worn by Dixie D’Amelio, musician and social media star, who joins the global ambassadors of the brand such as Baptiste Giabiconi, Cara Delevingne, Charles Leclerc, Eva Longoria and Yang Zi.



The jewels are inspired by iconic structures such as the Louvre and blend architecture and geometric shapes with medieval influences. Not only that: the design celebrates the new Chinese New Year 2025, the Year of the Snake. The body of the APM snake was designed taking inspiration from the iconic palm leaf shape, the central symbol of the brand and a distinctive element of the store design and architecture, such as the marble tower, parquet and walls.

