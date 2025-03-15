The world of nature and animals in particular have always been a source of inspiration for jewelers. Giovanni Raspini is no exception, having always offered silver jewelry in the shape of more or less ferocious fauna. Animals that no one would like to meet on the beach, like a crocodile, become pleasant subjects if transformed into necklaces, bracelets or rings.



In this case the choice of subjects represented from the animal world are the crocodile, the leopard, the lion, the chameleon and the elephant. The jewels are made with the classic model of workmanship, that of lost wax casting, which confirms Giovanni Raspini as heir to the great Tuscan artistic tradition, from the Etruscans to the Medici masterpieces. All the jewels are in silver with decorations inspired by the body or bust of an animal, developing and updating a natural theme. The collection is available in 16 pieces: seven rings, two necklaces, three bracelets, two button earrings and two hoop earrings.

