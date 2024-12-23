Even though it is called Blade, Giovanni Raspini’s collection is not sharp and cannot hurt anyone. Also in this case the sculptural vocation of the Tuscan designer is inspired by the values ​​of design and contemporary minimalism. They are jewels with an essential shape, but generous dimensions: chains, earrings and chokers have large volumes, even if they remain within the canons of wearability and lightness.



The pieces of the Blade collection are made thanks to a processing of the hammered silver sheet with a triangular section that allows chiaroscuro effects with highly material textures and reflections of great brilliance. Blade is offered in two versions with the same models, both in natural silver and in gold-plated silver. The collection is composed of two rigid necklaces, a brand new chain necklace, three hoop earrings, a cascade earring and a pendant.

