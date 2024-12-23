Even though it is called Blade, Giovanni Raspini’s collection is not sharp and cannot hurt anyone. Also in this case the sculptural vocation of the Tuscan designer is inspired by the values of design and contemporary minimalism. They are jewels with an essential shape, but generous dimensions: chains, earrings and chokers have large volumes, even if they remain within the canons of wearability and lightness.
The pieces of the Blade collection are made thanks to a processing of the hammered silver sheet with a triangular section that allows chiaroscuro effects with highly material textures and reflections of great brilliance. Blade is offered in two versions with the same models, both in natural silver and in gold-plated silver. The collection is composed of two rigid necklaces, a brand new chain necklace, three hoop earrings, a cascade earring and a pendant.
Giovanni Raspini silver and gold with Blade
Even though it is called Blade, Giovanni Raspini’s collection is not sharp and cannot hurt anyone. Also in this case the sculptural vocation of the Tuscan designer is inspired by the values of design and contemporary minimalism. They are jewels with an essential shape, but generous dimensions: chains, earrings and chokers have large volumes, even if they remain within the canons of wearability and lightness.
Latest from Argento
Silver and gems, a marriage officiated by Giovanni Raspini with Cocktail, a limited edition collection, on
It is a successful name that was born in Istanbul, like the actor Can Yaman. But
A walk in the Kosmos with Pianegonda. The new collection of the brand specializing in silver
Thomas Sabo has already prepared the Christmas tree. The large German brand of accessible jewelry, distributed
The Sacred Heart of Jesus has been an object of devotion for Christians of the Catholic