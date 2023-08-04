Games Without Borders by Maison Tjoeng

A cultural cocktail composed of an exotic recipe: Maison Tjoeng is a jewelry brand launched in 2016 by designer Yasmin Tjoeng. A creator who has European and Chinese roots, but also Australian ones. She but she grew up in Papua New Guinea and lives in Singapore. She also attended Somerset College and Bond University in Australia with a degree in Architectural Interior Design. You lived in Beijing to study Mandarin, and then in Hong Kong. She until she arrived in Paris, where she met a jewelry designer who marked a new path forward, thanks also to a diploma in jewelry design at the Raffles College of Design and Commerce of the Asian city-state.



Her jewels reflect the designer’s entire background, between European traditions and Asian influence, with the addition of the inspiration she finds in the art of Melanesia, where she spent her childhood and which fascinated and influencing her her her style. Her jewels can be purchased online on platforms such as Moda Operandi.