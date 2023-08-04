Young people and jewelery at the first Valenza Gem Forum

There are not enough jewelery professionals in Italy. For this reason, Mani Intelligenti was created in Valenza, one of the Italian jewelery districts. , because few young people take the path of goldsmithing. A focus on the situation is scheduled for October 10: the Valenza Gem Forum is the first appointment organized at the Teatro Sociale in Valenza dedicated to the Piedmontese district of fine jewelry. It is promoted by the Mani Intelligenti Foundation in collaboration with the Italian Exhibition Group. company that organizes Vicenzaoro.



The forum will involve the protagonists of the sector, from the most important entrepreneurial realities in the area to the large international maisons that concentrate their production here, with the compact participation of reference associations and local institutions. An opportunity to discuss key issues for the productivity of the district: consumption and distribution trends of fine jewellery, creativity and innovation, traceability and supply of precious stones and diamonds that have been set here for over two centuries. The core of the very high skills that the jewelery tradition of Valencia expresses. The theme of training aimed at the younger generations is central to give continuity to a growing economic sector that represents the best made in Italy in the world. In the first quarter of 2023, +24.4% of district exports compared to the same period of the previous year (processed by Confindustria Federorafi data from the Confindustria Moda Study Center).