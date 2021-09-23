









Her ring was the top lot at Brilliant & Black, the Sotheby’s auction dedicated exclusively to black designers, although in truth Maggi Simpkins has physical traits that could make her mistake for a Mediterranean woman. But that’s not her distinctive trait. The Portland, Oregon-born designer has followed a different path than most of her colleagues in the jewelry world. In fact, she has no traditional training in fine arts or jewelry. In short, no classic diploma from the Gia, but a lot of inspiration. Also thanks to the atmosphere breathed in the family, with creative parents by profession.



In short, Maggi Simpkins has refined her creative process over time for her jewels, but which the designer also transfers to clothing or interior design. She lives and creates her jewelry, made to order, one-of-a-kind pieces, from her studio in Los Angeles. Although she didn’t go to design school, when she was 20 and had just dropped out of college, she designed a fashion jewelry line for a private label. The designs were purchased from BCBG and Nordstrom. Experiences in the world of jewelry that have continued with other collaborations for companies in the sector. Until she started getting enough inquiries from private individuals and in 2015 she started her own business.She mainly creates unconventional rings with large stones surrounded by other colored gems, with an original style. Naturally, you choose materials according to the ethical and sustainable principle.