Why Setaré will shine again











Setaré is the jewelry star that has taken the place of David Mor brand: this is why the name has changed, but not the quality.

In 2001, Mitchell and David Benilevi Khorsandy, which are part of a large family of stones traders and jewelers, have founded in New York a jewelry brand that is called David Mor. Objective: to offer high-end jewelry, especially with large colored diamonds, to Asian markets, especially Japan, Malaysia and Indonesia. But the jewelry also liked to Western customers. And so David Mor had success also in the United States. In early 2016, however, here is another novelty: the company name has become Setaré: the word means “star” in Farsi (Persian) and refers to the brilliance of the stones they are made of jewels.



That they are not jewels that are often found around: choosing the color, cut and design can last months. The idea is to compose unique pieces as if they were pictures to hang on the walls, works that can be observed without getting tired and that remain attractive over the years. And there is no doubt that the star of Setaré will continue to shine for a long time. The Setaré brand jewels can be found in Hong Kong, Geneva, New York e Dubai. But don’t look for it on the internet: at the moment the Maison does not have a website, it is only present on Instagram and Facebook.















