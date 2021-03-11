Francis de Lara, high jewelery for the eyes



In Florence he studied jewelry design. But then John-Paul Pietrus became an acclaimed fashion photographer. Having achieved success, however, he decided to return to his first love and launched his own jewelry brand, Francis de Lara. With a particular aspect: alongside the classic earrings and rings, he also offers jewel-glasses. They are unique pieces that, next to polarized lenses, show off gold and precious stones, as well as present an innovative design. They take between 250 and 750 hours to make: some even have clear lenses, to be worn in the evening.



The style of the photographer-designer is also surprising when it comes to jewelry. In many pieces it is easy to guess an inspiration from the Italian Renaissance, an artistic era particularly dear to John-Paul Pietrus. As in the Adam & Eve earrings, which consist of an apple made up of an amethyst and a fig leaf in gold. Or the Safari Sunset Bloom ring, a unique piece based on the Safari Sunset flower seen through the eyes of the Renaissance, with red rubies, an orange fancy brown diamond, amethyst and yellow gold. The center of the flower is dotted with an en tremblant black opal, with red and green fire.





















