Passions and legacy of Rossella Ugolini

Rosa Ugolini or, better, Rossella Ugolini, the name of her brand, made her debut in 1986 with her first line of jewelry. In Miami. After this exploit, she worked for Italian goldsmith companies, such as Uno A Erre and Gianni Carità, designing exclusive collections. But, as soon as she was able, the designer created her Maison, based in Rome. In fact, she was born in the capital city of Italy, where she studied painting at the Academy of Fine Arts, before starting an apprenticeship in the goldsmith technique.



A passion for dance and, she says, an innate curiosity has been added to her artistic training. You taught at the IED in Rome and won three awards: the International Prize For Jewelry Design in Venice, the Special International Design Contest Award in Tokyo and the Jewelery Design Award of the University of Goldsmiths and Silversmiths in Rome. Curiously, she says, her creativity is also a legacy that comes from the activities of an engineer and inventor grandfather. And her jewels, in fact, reflect the desire to take jewelry out of the routine to take the path of innovative freshness.

















