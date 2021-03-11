bracciale, vetrina — March 11, 2021 at 5:00 am

Picchiotti presents a special bracelet to celebrate the Xpandable line


High jewelry, but comfortable. Starting from this principle, five years ago Picchiotti introduced the jewelry line with the Xpandable brand, which already indicates the solution to the problem. The system, patented in the USA, allows bracelets and rings to widen or tighten, in order to be able to adapt to the body of the wearer. An invisible and not simple solution, for jewels composed largely of diamonds and precious stones, but which has proved to be functional. The Maison of Valenza has continued to update the Xpandable collection, but has now added a piece that stands out.

Bracciale in snakewood, oro rosa e bianco, diamanti
Bracciale in snakewood, oro rosa e bianco, diamanti

The new jewel is a bracelet that also uses snakewood wood, in botany rauvolfia serpentina, also called Indian snakeroot, devil’s pepper or serpentine wood: a plant widespread in India. The choice is related to Xpandable’s five years: a period of time that is usually referred to as a “wooden wedding”. The bracelet is a limited edition and is made of 18k rose and white gold, brilliant cut diamonds, as well as wood which has a streaked appearance. It goes without saying that the bracelet is also absolutely comfortable to wear.
Anello con diamanti della linea Xpandable
Anello con diamanti della linea Xpandable

La famiglia Picchiotti. Al centro, il fondatore, Giuseppe Picchiotti
La famiglia Picchiotti. Al centro, il fondatore, Giuseppe Picchiotti
Anello in oro rosa con diamanti e madreperla della linea Xpandable
Anello in oro rosa con diamanti e madreperla della linea Xpandable
Anello eternity con diamanti e zaffiri della linea Xpandable
Anello eternity con diamanti e zaffiri della linea Xpandable
Bracciale con diamanti e rubini della linea Xpandable
Bracciale con diamanti e rubini della linea Xpandable

BRacciale con diamanti della linea Xpandable
Bracciale con diamanti della linea Xpandable







