Picchiotti presents a special bracelet to celebrate the Xpandable line

High jewelry, but comfortable. Starting from this principle, five years ago Picchiotti introduced the jewelry line with the Xpandable brand, which already indicates the solution to the problem. The system, patented in the USA, allows bracelets and rings to widen or tighten, in order to be able to adapt to the body of the wearer. An invisible and not simple solution, for jewels composed largely of diamonds and precious stones, but which has proved to be functional. The Maison of Valenza has continued to update the Xpandable collection, but has now added a piece that stands out.



The new jewel is a bracelet that also uses snakewood wood, in botany rauvolfia serpentina, also called Indian snakeroot, devil’s pepper or serpentine wood: a plant widespread in India. The choice is related to Xpandable’s five years: a period of time that is usually referred to as a “wooden wedding”. The bracelet is a limited edition and is made of 18k rose and white gold, brilliant cut diamonds, as well as wood which has a streaked appearance. It goes without saying that the bracelet is also absolutely comfortable to wear.

















