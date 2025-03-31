From Monday 1st to 7th April, Watches and Wonders Geneva is back, the event that brings together 60 watch brands, which will present their latest creations in the spaces of the Palaexpo in Geneva. The event is reserved for professionals, except for the last three days (5th to 7th April) when it is open to the public. In addition to showcasing the best of high-end watchmaking, Watches and Wonders Geneva also includes product presentations, hands-on workshops, training experiences, meetings with experts, watchmakers and craftsmen. In addition, the event involves stands and boutiques in the city centre.



On Thursday 3rd April, for example, with the In The City evening, the watch boutiques will stay open until 9pm (an incredibly late night for Swiss standards), while a celebratory concert by the French electronic music duo Bon Entendeur will be held on the Quai Général-Guisan. Young people are at the heart of this year’s event: they will be able to meet apprentices from different brands and discover student projects presented at the Lab, while a space is dedicated to innovation and brings together a series of brands, start-ups and schools around projects presented by young people for young people. At the Watchmaking Village on the Pont de la Machine, younger visitors will be able to experience watchmaking and jewellery workshops, discover training courses and follow the live broadcast from Palexpo of the SwissSkills 2025 qualifications for microtechnology professions.



Among other highlights: at the Salon, through the Longitude 0° exhibition by Geneva photographer Fred Merz he will take visitors along the famous Greenwich meridian to discover some of its physical indicators and share unique anecdotes from those who live nearby. In the Auditorium, a conference program will explore emerging talents and professions, the role of women in watchmaking, the challenges and prospects of the second-hand watch market, or efforts related to the inclusion of watchmaking arts and mechanics in the intangible cultural heritage of UNESCO.

The brands

A.Lange & Söhne, Alpina, Angelus, Armin Strom, Arnold & Son, Artya Geneve, Baume & Mercier, Bell & Ross, Bremont, Bvlgari, Cartier, Chanel, Charriol, Chopard, Christiaan Van Der Klaauw, Chronoswiss, Cyrus Genève, Czapek & Cie, Eberhard & Co., Ferdinand Berthoud, Frederique Constant, Genus, Gerald Charles, Grand Seiko, Grönefeld, H.Moser & Cie., Hautlence, Hermès, Hublot, Hysek, Hyt, Iwc Schaffhausen, Jaeger‑Lecoultre, Kross Studio, Laurent Ferrier, Louis Moinet, Meistersinger, Montblanc, Nomos Glashütte, Norqain, Oris, Panerai, Parmigiani Fleurier, Patek Philippe, Pequignet, Piaget, Raymond Weil, Ressence, Roger Dubuis, Rolex, Rudis Sylva, Speake Marin, Tag Heuer, Trilobe, Tudor, U‐Boat, Ulysse Nardin, Vacheron Constantin, Van Cleef & Arpels, Zenith