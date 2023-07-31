Return to Tiffany with Beyoncé

Beyoncé returns to Tiffany with a custom-made jewel, but available to everyone. Tiffany & Co has created a capsule collection inspired by Beyoncé’s world tour, who wears custom-designed Tiffany jewels on stage. This is a new edition of the classic Return to Tiffany series. It is a silver pendant which in the standard version bears the inscription Please Return to Tiffany. Not everyone knows the story of this pendant, born in the last century as a key ring. It was sold with a registration number: in case of loss the keys could therefore be returned to Tiffany, who would contact the owner thanks to the number registered on the pendant. Over time (and also because kind people are perhaps few now) the pendant has become an ornament in its own right.



Now the capsule collection reinterprets the motif and dedicates it to the singer who for a couple of years has become a star linked to the New York jewelery brand. 100% of profits from sales of the limited-edition collection will benefit the About Love Scholarship program, a partnership between Tiffany & Co, BeyGood and the Shawn Carter Foundation, to fund scholarships for students in the arts and creative fields at five Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs): Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bennett College in North Carolina, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and Central State University in Ohio. An important initiative within the Maison’s social impact platform, Tiffany Atrium. The About Love Scholarship Program has supported over one hundred students since its inception.



