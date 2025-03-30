The Tuscan brand U-Boat presents a new watch from the Classico Chrono line with a titanium case, tungsten bezel and a new waffle-pattern dial in three shades. A robust metal known for its high resistance characteristics combined with extreme lightness, titanium, in its grade 2 version, combines with the indestructibility of tungsten to renew the design of Italo Fontana’s watch brand. Three versions with a 45 mm case, which boast a three-level dial under a very high-quality sapphire crystal with an attractive waffle-pattern on the upper level in black, grey and blue respectively, framed by a matte tungsten bezel that makes the watch scratch-proof.



Indestructibility and lightness therefore play with the opacity of the case and bezel that give the new chronographs sobriety and classicism interrupted by the elegance and originality of the new squared dials. The intriguing motif used for the dial is interrupted by the three counters of the chronograph function, plus an additional 24-hour counter marked by a red hand, made with contrasting colors: black for the gray and blue versions and on the contrary in gray for the black dial version.



Limited and numbered editions of only 299 pieces per color, on the left side of the case, as a trademark of all U-Boat watches, the crown with the characteristic large crown cover, secured to the case with a protective hook, is flanked by a patented button for easy extraction of the crown (at 8.30) and framed by the chronograph activation and reset buttons, positioned at 8.10 respectively. The case back, precisely sealed with seven screws, guarantees water resistance up to 100 meters and offers a fascinating view of the Swiss Sellita SW500 movement and the customized rotor through a skillfully laser-cut U-shaped sapphire crystal window. Completing the range of new chronographs is a strap with a titanium pin buckle in Alcantara rubber with leather lining.