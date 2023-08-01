Vicenzaoro is sold out

New previews of what will be Vicenzaoro September (8-12): it’s sold out and even the conference rooms have been occupied by exhibitors. The event dedicated to jewelery organized by Italian Exhibition Group will host over 1,200 exhibiting brands from 34 countries in the Vicenza exhibition center and brings together the entire gold and jewelery supply chain. Germany, Turkey, China, India and Thailand are the countries most represented by exhibiting brands from abroad, which cover around 40% of the area. Made in Italy will be represented as always by all the main districts (Arezzo, Vicenza, Valenza and Campania). 400 foreign buyers are expected also thanks to the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and ICE (public agency for export). The operators, Ieg points out, come in particular from the USA, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, China and ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries.



For a sector, that of jewellery, which is running fast (in Italy in the first quarter of 2023 it shows a growth in turnover of 11.3%) Vicenzaoro also benefits from it: the exhibition space is sold-out, with several companies on the waiting list , in particular for the Icon community dedicated to high-end jewellery. For this Ieg has made available all the available spaces, including the conference rooms in pavilion 7.1 on the first floor of the exhibition centre, creating a reserved space.

