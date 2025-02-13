Grand Seiko Collezione Heritage 62GS Meccanico 30 mm, modello STGK031
Cherry Blossoms with Grand Seiko

The cherry blossoms in Japan are famous all over the world. Now Grand Seiko is also commemorating them through watchmaking, with two models inspired by its first automatic mechanical watch, known as the 62GS, introduced in 1967. This timepiece was distinguished by its unique bezel-less construction, which allowed for an integration between the glass and the case. Today, two new watches based on the design of the 62GS join the Heritage Collection, each with a dial that evokes the cherry blossoms that mark the beginning of spring. Both watches are powered by Caliber 9S27, Grand Seiko’s smallest automatic mechanical movement. With a case diameter of 30mm and a thickness of just 10.5mm, these compact creations, based on the design of the 62GS, are the thinnest automatic watches ever made by Grand Seiko.

Both watches feature a see-through case back, allowing you to admire Caliber 9S27

One of the distinguishing features of the 62GS is the curved contour of the lugs that shine without distortion thanks to the Zaratsu polishing technique, unique to Grand Seiko. Combined with the box-shaped sapphire crystal, this polished finish further enhances the elegance of the bezel-less design. The creation with the pink dial is inspired by sakura-kakushi, which refers to the first cherry blossoms hidden by the snows of late winter. This peaceful scene can be seen in early spring in northern Japan, where Studio Grand Seiko Shizukuishi, the home of Grand Seiko’s mechanical creations, is located.

Grand Seiko Heritage Collection 62GS Mechanical 30mm: Model STGK033

The snow combined with cherry blossoms is expressed through the fine texture of the dial and the gray-pink hue. Subtly varying with the light and perspective, the dial expresses a dynamic elegance that gives the wrist a touch of vivacity and sophistication. The dial of the second watch is inspired by sakura-tsukiyo, the beauty of cherry blossoms illuminated by a moonlit sky veiled by a light haze, or a foggy atmosphere.

The dial of the second watch is inspired by sakura-tsukiyo, the beauty of cherry blossoms illuminated by a hazy moonlight

Both watches feature a see-through case back, allowing a view of the Caliber 9S27. With a diameter of just 20 mm and a height of 4.49 mm, Caliber 9S27 strikes the perfect balance between exceptional performance and refined thinness. Its compact size ensures a comfortable fit on any wrist, and gives the watches an elegant and sophisticated profile. The movement’s escape wheel, created using MEMS engineering, is designed to resemble a five-petal flower, integrating the floral theme into even the smallest details of the design.

Caliber 9S27 strikes the perfect balance between exceptional performance and refined subtlety

