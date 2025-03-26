Tissot, a brand of the Swatch Group, presents the new PRC 100 Solar (PRC stands for Precise, Robust and Classic). The watch, which is immediately recognizable by its dodecagonal bezel, returns with a pioneering Lightmaster quartz solar movement, which transforms solar energy into power to power the timepiece. The light, whether natural or artificial, reaches microscopic solar cells positioned under the sapphire crystal: their honeycomb structure optimizes absorption without compromising the aesthetics of the dial. Thanks to the Zebra connector integrated into the case, the energy is then transferred to the Swiss Made F06.615 quartz movement, known for its precision. Excess energy is stored in a rechargeable accumulator, ensuring a 14-month autonomy in the dark with a full charge. Thanks to the low-consumption Swiss-made movement, energy conservation is maximized for continuous operation even in conditions of minimal exposure to light.



Just 10 minutes of use in light conditions is enough to get 24 hours of battery life. While 1 minute of direct exposure to the sun allows a 24-hour recharge, which means that a few minutes of daily use can power the watch indefinitely. The watch therefore does not require any battery replacement (which is not even present), and is equipped with an extended warranty that offers an additional year of coverage compared to the two standard ones, for a total of three years.



Five versions are proposed with a 39 mm case, available in different variations, in steel with a silver dial with a sunburst effect or with a deep blue dial that gives depth and dimension. Or an all-black model with a matching bracelet for the most decisive characters. Also available with a brown leather strap that contrasts with the steel case for a classic touch, or full black with a soft black leather strap. The hands and indexes are in fact coated in Super-LumiNova. In late spring 2025, the 34 mm PRC 100 Solar will complete the range, introducing refined proportions and a luminous palette.

