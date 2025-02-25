Tag Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Oracle Red Bull Racing
Sprint in Venice for Tag Heuer

Lovers of Tag Heuer watches can now count on the historic boutique in Venice, which has reopened its doors after 13 years of closure. The store is located in San Marco1298, a few steps from the square of the same name. In the meantime, the boutique has undergone a restyling with the optimization of the exhibition spaces, which include accessories and complements that refer to the history of Tag Heuer and enrich the storytelling of each individual collection. The space for direct meeting and interaction with the customer has also been expanded, with a sales lounge that was not present in the previous setup, for greater comfort and privacy when trying on and presenting the product, including the new sports watches associated with Formula 1.

Just a few days ago, the F1 world champion driver Max Verstappen, the new Oracle Red Bull Racing driver Liam Lawson and the CEO of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali wore Tag Heuer at the event for the 75th anniversary of Formula 1 at the O2 Arena in London. From the 2025 season, Tag Heuer has returned to being the Official Timekeeper of the Formula 1 Championship, a role the brand had already held in 1992, having contributed to the development of the official timekeeping instruments used by the category.
Tag Heuer has unveiled five new models in its Formula 1 collection: a chronograph in four variations and the Tag Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Oracle Red Bull Racing. Drawing on its deep connection to the world of racing, these new creations take the legacy of the Tag Heuer Formula 1 collection to new heights, with bold timepieces crafted from cutting-edge materials, excellent ergonomics and design details inspired by F1, while also celebrating Tag Heuer’s ongoing partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing.
