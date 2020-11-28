Focus on bijoux with Dariapunto











Cinema isn’t everything, period. Indeed, Dariapunto (punto means dot in italian), which is the name of the bijoux brand conceived by Daria Siciliani de Cumis, a designer who left the frequent film sets as an actress to devote herself to colored beads. The result is the small brand Dariapunto, as if to say Daria and that’s it. The idea of ​​dealing with costume jewelery was born in 2015 when, according to what she says, she decided to create the jewel herself to match her outfit by herself. And, since she doesn’t have a goldsmith background, Daria has dusted off her passion for crochet.



And here, then, necklaces and bracelets created with a simple cord and small colored crystals or semi-precious stones, which are transformed into threads entirely handmade with crochet. They are unique pieces, therefore, with a vaguely vintage flavor, which certainly refer to the small jewels that accompany the activities of many girls but, of course, in this case in a more elaborate form. Dariapunto bijoux can be found in various stores in Italy, from Wait and See and Biancolatte in Milan, Bagni Paloma in Turin, Zoe in Pietrasanta and Bassano del Grappa and Foresta G in San Pantaleo.















