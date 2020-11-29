Goshwara, drops of India in New York











India reborn with the colored gems under the skyscrapers of New York with Goshwara ♦

The Indian taste for gold and precious stones transported in the shadow of skyscrapers in New York. The result is Goshwara, Maison specializes in high jewelry collections made with colored gems. Goshwara debuted in 2007 on the initiative of Sweta Jain designer, who started to offer unique items for a selected private clients.



The success convinced her to take the next step and look out to the open market. “I have noticed a lack of color in jewelry,” she explained to describe his creative philosophy. On the other hand, Sweta Jain has worked with the precious stones from childhood: the merchant father of gems has taken her around the mines in Africa to find the best bits. When she is become adult, she enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Technology to study jewelry design. It’s all right, in fact. There is only to explain the meaning of the name, Goshwara. It was a term used in India and Persia to describe a perfect teardrop shape. A silhouette of perfect proportions that, according to Sweta, embodies the essence of femininity. The luxury curves, in fact. Giulia Netrese















