John Rubel, get up and go

Jon Rubel, rise up and walk. Without wishing to be disrespectful to the scriptures, this seems to be anather miracle, that has brought back to life one of the classic brands of jewelry. The Rubel Freres (John and Robert) was an old brand, which had the studio near the Place Vendôme. It was one of the laboratories favorite jewelers such as Van Cleef & Arpels, which have entrusted to them the creation of exceptional pieces.



But the jewelry store was closed during the Second World War. His US counterpart, John Rubel boutique in New York, has survived only until the fifties. Yet the jewels of the two workshops have competed in auctions and sought after by fans. For example, a few years ago at a Christie’s auction, a brooch in the shape of a dancer in 1945, one of the iconic designs of John Rubel, was sold for almost 90 thousand dollars and a platinum ring with sapphire cut emerald flanked by two diamonds baguette touched 785mila dollars at Sotheby’s.

But the miracle was accomplished.



The sorceress able to resurrect the brand is Sophie Mizrahi-Rubel, whose grandfather, Marcel, a diamond trader, was in business with his uncles John and Robert. Mizrahi-Rubel discovered a treasure trove of forgotten sketches, patents and scale models (some of which date back to 1920) in a trunk in the attic of the family home Rubel, in 2012. It seems a story of romance, but it is exactly what happened. A pity not to use them. The John Rubel & Co., won a well-deserved reputation for its diamond necklaces baguette, and jewelry as the popular series of dancer broochs, inspired by Spanish flamenco performers who appeared in El Chico, a nightclub on the Lower East Side New York. A quick sketch on a tablecloth in 1940 has been transformed by designer Maurice Duvalet in a series of broochs of dancers for both brands, Rubel and Van Cleef & Arpels. Just 10 December at Christie’s in New York will auction between the Magnificent Jewels, one of the iconic diamond pins dancer Duvalet from 1940 made by Van Cleef and Arpels. For the relaunch of the brand, Mizrahi-Rubel, who previously worked for jewelers Mauboussin and jewelry by LVMH, she has sought inspiration in the archives of the Rubel, but stresses that the new pieces are not reproductions. Now you can just check if the miracle was really accomplished. Matilde de Bounvilles





























