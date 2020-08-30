Doyle & Doyle, vintage jewels in New York











Doyle & Doyle: jewelery in New York specializing in vintage and charming pieces ♦

If you are in New York and go in search of vintage jewelry, straight bets on Doyle & Doyle. It is a jewelry store founded by Elizabeth and Irene Pamela Doyle who has a special feature: does not sell anything that does not have the charm of a life lived. In much of the jewelry is vintage, the last century or even the nineteenth century. To these have been added over time the jewels designed by the two Doyle, such as Heirloom collection, which otherwise comply with the style and charm of the past. Elizabeth has a degree in gemology at Gia, Pamela Irene worked for one of the top traders in Manhattan specializing in colored diamonds.



The proposal to Doyle & Doyle looks so eclectic. And, above all, it addressed to strong choices, very personal. Pieces that are the result of inheritance of the past, with prices ranging from under $ 200 to $ 100,000 for the rarest antiques. “But the goal is to help customers find that special something that really gets them”, he explain the two sisters. Giulia Netrese















