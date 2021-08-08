









Yoga and the art of designing jewelry. This could be the title of a story about Ark Fine Jewelry, a brand founded in 2017 by Ann Korman. The designer, in fact, is a passionate yoga practitioner. Not only her: she also teaches meditation, jyotish (Vedic astrology), gemology, the science of light, Kabbalah and nutrition. Oh yeah, and she also designs jewelry. Now, for example, she presents Dreamscapes, a collection of symbols inspired by mandalas and yantra (mystical diagram). Ann Korman’s enlightenment apparently occurred while she was attending a training course in Rishikesh, India: a guru offered to teach her the traditional Vedic understanding of precious stones and the meanings of ancient Tantric symbols.



It goes without saying that Ann Korman’s jewelry is designed to have beneficial effects on the wearer. It would be interesting to know if, then, this aspiration is respected. In any case, even without magical influences, the jewels have a pleasant appearance. They are made of 18 carat gold with diamonds and multicolored sapphires, and the geometries dear to the Indian tradition are, in any case, pleasant to see, even without the need for meditation.After graduating from Cornell, Ann Korman earned her Masters in Fine Art and spent her career exhibiting in New York galleries and briefly working as a fashion editor for Vogue magazine before moving to Los Angeles to undertake, she says, a journey to enlightenment, celebration and transcendence.