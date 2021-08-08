









From mammoth's bones to walrus teeth: the rarest nature is Feral's raw material

A jewel made with a bone of mammoth is no longer a novelty. But maybe it’s a Utha gold coated pine cone. Or an old stalactite of hundreds of thousands of years made in slices to be transformed into a necklace or bracelet. Susan Oster founded in Los Angeles his Feral, jewelery brand with, no doubt, a original style. But, let’s get clear right away, it’s not an extemporaneous initiative of a young design promise. Instead, Susan Oster has a long design experience, but applied to interior furnishings or graphics. “I grew up in a house full of antiques, where reorganizing furniture was a family sport,” Susan said.



After studying at Carnegie-Mellon University and the Ucla School of Architecture and Interior Design, Susan Oster worked with stylist Barbara Barry. Then, in 1997, he founded Susan Oster Design. Until the jewels, which in 2017 debuted at Las Vegas Jck. In addition to diamond embedded in elk horn and fossil tricheco teeth (but still with diamonds), Feral also propose also exotic jewelry made with amber and gold.