









Family jewels often become a professional legacy as well. As in the case of Alice Basteguian, who together with her brother Pierre decided to continue the family business in the field of jewelry. Brother and sister, after learning the secrets of the trade from their father, a designer and also a goldsmith, have founded a jewelry brand based in Los Angeles, Alice Pierre, which uses their names. The proposed jewels are made of 14 karat gold, and although the market segment of this type of ornament is quite crowded, the small Maison manages to stand out with an original design.



According to the founder, rings, necklaces and bracelets are inspired by ancient jewelry, architecture and ethnic motifs. Some jewels use a satin surface, others shiny. Gold jewels predominate, although some are embellished with stones such as diamonds and turquoise. An aesthetic philosophy that, Alice emphasizes, was suggested by a vintage ring handmade by her grandfather, the first jeweler of the family.