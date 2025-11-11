Girocollo in oro bianco e diamanti, collezione Anniversary Love Contrarié di Recarlo
Girocollo in oro bianco e diamanti, collezione Anniversary Love Contrarié di Recarlo

Diamonds and white gold, a set for Recarlo

Recarlo offers a set of a choker, bracelet, and ring from the Anniversary Love Contrarié collection.

In 2017, Recarlo introduced Anniversary Love, an extension of the Anniversary collection. The idea was a success, and the collection continues to expand with new pieces. The name of the jewelry line already suggests who the earrings, rings, bracelets, and necklaces are for. Love is also celebrated by the shape of the diamonds used, all heart-shaped. This choice differentiates this Recarlo collection from others: it’s not easy to find stones cut in this type of shape, with 58-faceted diamonds (it was apparently a cut favored by Louis XVI).

Orecchini con 26 diamanti taglio cuore
Earrings with 26 heart-cut diamonds

The idea of ​​a heart-shaped diamond in white gold is presented in various ways: for example, with the diamond set as a solitaire, or with a halo of other small diamonds, in this case brilliant-cut. The Anniversary Love Contrarié variation of the collection is now enriched with a set in white gold. The set includes a choker, bracelet, and ring, all crafted from white gold and diamonds. The stones are hand-set, ensuring flawless scaling.
Anello e collana della collezione Anniversary Love Contrarié
Ring and necklace from the Anniversary Love Contrarié collection

Orecchini a bottone con diamanti a cuore
Heart-shaped diamond stud earrings

