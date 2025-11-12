The jewelry industry made a brief stop in the Middle East for the fourth edition of Jewellery, Gem & Technology in Dubai (JGTD). It was the largest B2B jewelry trade show in the Middle East, organized by Informa Markets Jewellery and Italian Exhibition Group SpA (IEG). JGTD took place in Halls 1 and 2 south of the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City, with approximately 400 exhibitors from 26 countries and regions, representing a 10% increase in net exhibition space compared to the last show.



Jordan, Kazakhstan, Oman, and Taiwan sent exhibitors to JGTD for the first time. Strengthening the show’s international profile were nine pavilions representing leading suppliers from China, Dubai, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey, and the United States. New this year was the High-End Jewellery & Gems Zone, featuring top-tier exhibitors including Arjiv Exports, AVYK Diamonds Co Ltd, Beautiful Colorstone Co Ltd, Colorjewels, Krainz Creations Inc, Noor Gems Japan, and Osi Vitoria Jewelry.



JGTD has become the central sourcing hub for jewelry, gemstones, and technology in the Middle East, North Africa, and beyond, connecting international suppliers with B2B buyers in a single location. Market dynamics this year are unmistakably different. With gold prices at all-time highs and ongoing geopolitical tensions, buyers are taking a more strategic approach, demanding greater efficiency in their B2B sourcing while seeking a broader range of products at different price points and quality levels. They are increasingly sensitive to consumer sentiment and purchasing power, while still wanting to deliver the luxurious look and feel their customers expect. The carefully curated JGTD trade show offers exactly that: a diverse mix of exhibitors across key product categories and innovative technology solutions that meet these ever-evolving market needs.

Celine Lau, Director of Jewelry Trade Shows at Informa Markets Jewellery



In addition to the most comprehensive and diverse selection of diamonds and colored gemstones in the Middle East, the joint effort of IEG and Informa Markets Jewellery has created an event that, now in its fourth year, continues to strengthen its position as the region’s leading platform for advanced manufacturing and design solutions. Above all, JGTD stands for connection and collaboration across the entire value chain. Supported by DMCC, DJG, and our esteemed content partners, the trade show is not only an important sourcing hub but also a dynamic environment for industry growth. It remains the meeting point for the global jewelry trade, where relationships are built, expertise is shared, and new opportunities emerge to drive long-term success.

Maurizio Ermeti, President of Italian Exhibition Group