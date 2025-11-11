The new brand The Nesh by Nilufar Addati presents two pairs of adjustable earrings.

With a Neapolitan father and an Iranian mother, Nilufar Addati became famous for her appearances on television shows. But she also decided to follow in her father’s footsteps, jewelers in Naples for half a century. Her creation is called The Nesh, a brand that offers youthful jewelry in 925 silver with 14-karat gold plating. The jewelry features a design that remains true to tradition, yet at an affordable price.

Alongside gold-plated silver, The Nesh uses large and small cubic zirconia crystals in blue, red, and green, reminiscent of the colors of precious stones, or white like real diamonds. One example is the adjustable The Duo Earrings. The drop earring can be worn or removed with a simple gesture, becoming a stud. They are crafted from 925 silver and emerald-cut cubic zirconia set in a cubic zirconia pavé. They are available in two versions: rhodium-plated silver with white zirconia, or 14-karat gold plating.



