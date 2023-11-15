Christie’s pre-Christmas Magnificent Jewels are back. During the same period as the live sale, which will take place at Rockefeller Center in New York City on December 6, is the Jewels Online sale, which will be open for bidding from November 28 to December 8. The period for selling and purchasing jewelery is the most favorable of the year. Furthermore, Magnificent Jewels is the last live auction of the year.



At the center of the catalogue, the offer of white and colored diamonds stands out. In particular, the California Sunset Diamonds, with a rare pair of vivid yellow-orange fancy diamonds of 12.20 and 11.96 carats (estimate $7,000,000–12,000,000). Other notable lots include an 8.91-carat Kashmir sapphire ring by Tiffany & Co. (700,000 – 1,000,000), a 7.31-carat Burmese Ruby and Diamond ring (1,000,000 – 2,000,000) and a Colombian emerald ring of 9.13 carats (200,000 – 300,000).



In addition to precious stones, which are a coveted investment asset, the sale features designer jewelry from manufacturers such as Buccellati, Bulgari, Cartier, David Webb, Graff, Harry Winston, Jean Schlumberger, Oscar Heyman & Brothers, René Boivin, Tiffany & Co. , Van Cleef & Arpels and Verdura.



Additionally, the Magnificent Jewels auction will feature pieces from the Adolphus Andrews, Jr. and Emily Taylor Andrews Collection, the Margaret Thompson Biddle Collection, the Ivan and Genevieve Reitman Collection, the Julian and Josephine Robertson Collection and property of a Palm Beach’s illustrious collection, including a 42.97-carat Graff diamond ring (est. $500,000 – $700,000).



The sale includes a Reclining Lion brooch by René Boivin (est. 300,000 – 500,000) from the collection of Julian and Josephine Robertson. The lion is one of the House’s most recognizable motifs: the brooch is set with diamonds of various shapes in multicolored hues and an emerald mane and, according to Christie’s, represents an opportunity for collectors to acquire an extremely rare and important example of this iconic design.



Additionally, the sale will showcase signed jewels from the Margaret Thompson Biddle collection, which includes a Cartier emerald, diamond and ruby brooch with cut emeralds, cabochon rubies and diamonds circa 1945 (200,000-300,000) and an Art Deco Chaumet tiara (50,000 – 70,000). Another highlight comes from the Ivan & Genevieve Reitman: A Life in Pictures collection, a 12.03-carat deep yellow diamond ring (100,000-150,000) and a 9.37-carat diamond ring (250,000-$350,000).

The highlights of the collection will be in Hong Kong from November 23rd to 27th. The sales will be on display in New York from December 1st to December 5th.

