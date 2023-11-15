After Vendorafa, Gismondi 1754 scores another acquisition. The Genoese Maison has signed a binding offer for Hyperion Lab, a high-end jewelery factory in Valenza. At the end of the operation, the company led by Massimo Gismondi, listed on Euronext Growth Milan, will hold the entire share capital of Hyperion Lab. The first step is the sale of a 51% stake in the share capital of the Valencian company which reports to Fabio Magrin, who is followed by the granting of a purchase option for the remaining part of the shareholding (36.3%) held by the majority shareholder and the granting of a purchase option for the shareholdings held by the shareholders minority Matteo Zamboni and Mauro Trincheri (12.7%). The sellers are also expected to reinvest part of the proceeds into the group. The operation is worth around 1 million euros.



The agreement, managed by Banca Profilo, also provides for an opposite sale option in favor of Zamboni and Trincheri with the same conditions and with the same timescales envisaged by the purchase option. The closing should be completed by the end of December. The acquisition, according to the Genoese company, «allows the Gismondi 1754 group to continue an important process of strategic consolidation, which began this year on the commercial side, with the acquisition of Vendorafa and to increase the internalization of production, thus the brands of the group protected from upward speculation in production costs and thus guaranteeing the maintenance of commercial competitiveness”.



The agreement also sees the Gismondi 1754 group position itself, through Hyperion Lab, as a supplier of excellence in the creation of Italian jewellery. The acquisition will allow Hyperion Lab to develop its third-party manufacturing business, increasing its portfolio of international customers. Gismondi 1754 plans to use approximately 20% of Hyperion Lab’s production capacity for the companies in its portfolio, leaving the remaining 80% to third-party activity.

I am pleased to communicate this fundamental strategic operation which guarantees us to have production autonomy, while at the same time increasing turnover and margins, thanks to contracting. This operation also confirms an aspect of our industrial vision that we have had in mind for some time: being convinced supporters of Made in Italy as an essential element of identity. Once again with this acquisition we renew the deep roots in our motto handmade in Italy by Italians, which distinguishes us and with which we enhance and pass on Italian craftsmanship and high specialization in the sector.

Massimo Gismondi, CEO of Gismondi 1754



Becoming part of a group like Gismondi 1754, dynamic and ambitious, is a source of pride and enthusiasm for the entire management and for all the employees. This operation will allow us to further develop our production and face new challenges while always keeping production rooted in the territory.

Fabio Magrin, owner and CEO of Hyperion Lab