D’Estrëe’s romantic bijoux











Romantic story of a designer: Geraldine Guyot, Parisian, loves fashion like all Parisians. In 2015 she created D’Estrëe, a brand that combines bijoux with other accessories, such as hats and bags. The designer is graduated in Arts from Central Saint Martins College of Arts and Design in London, and soon after she launched her Maison involving Laetitia Lumbroso, as her partner. D’Estrëe’s bijoux are truly original, thanks to a modern design, with a well-defined style.



The bijoux are made of gold-plated brass and semiprecious stones or mother-of-pearl and also come to the United States at Nordstrom and Bergdorf Goodman. They are mainly earrings, with some sinuous-looking necklaces and rings. And the romantic aspect? Last December Geraldine officially got engaged with Alexandre Arnault, second son of Bernard Arnault, president and Ceo of LVMH (which includes luxury brands such as Moët Hennessy, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Bulgari and Tiffany to name a few).