Gold, Incense, Myrrh and vintage appeal




Oro, Incenso e Mirra: amber buttons used as pearls for a necklace, English clasps of the eighteenth century that instead become brooches, Chinese jade that closes the coral threads of Sciacca. The boutique in the center of Milan is a refined meeting place for collectors and equally refined connoisseurs of vintage jewelry. Unique pieces born from the taste of the owner, capable not only of choosing, but of interpreting antiques fragments and imagining a new use. And alongside these refined objects, splendid vintage jewels from all over the world: from the deco pendants with pearls and diamonds of modern China to the seventies bracelets of the American designer David Webb, from the gold earrings with enamel miniature, a classic from Germany in the late nineteenth century to the diamond and emerald necklaces of Mughal India.

Orecchini con oro grigio e diamanti, India anni Ottanta
Oro, Incenso e Mirra was born from an idea of ​​Giovanna Frossi, who inaugurated it in 1995 after 30 years spent at Il Discanto, another reference point in Milan for lovers of ancient and ethnic jewels. Chronic traveler, since 1968, on the occasion of travels in Asia, Africa and South America, she has acquired a collection of necklaces, rings, bracelets, but also knick-knacks. Collection that is enriched over time through the exploration of new countries. The selection of jewelery is very sophisticated and includes pieces from the 18th and 19th centuries, fine and designer jewelery from the 20th century, natural ancient amber, coral and turquoise, small mosaics from the Mediterranean area.
Rondine con pavé di diamanti su oro bianco, anni Ottanta
Anello in oro di Cartier, 1980
Collana con diamanti, Usa
Bracciale a fascia in oro giallo con diamanti, Usa
Anello in oro 18 carati con smalto blu e verde e diamanti
Anello in oro 18 carati com corallo e diamanti di David Webb
Oro incenso e mirra
via San Fermo 15,
20121 Milano
tel. 026554492







