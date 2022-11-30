









For the uninitiated, the term serendipity means discovering something by chance, i.e. finding something unsought and unexpected, while looking for another. The term was coined by the English writer Horace Walpole in the 18th century. But it is also the name of a Maison, Serendipity Paris, founded by Christine Chen in 2017. The name is not accidental. The designer and gemologist discovered her passion for gems by chance during a trip to Australia over a decade ago: she witnessed the entire process of cutting and polishing a rough diamond, with a small opaque stone becoming a polished brilliant. The word serendipity is therefore perfectly apt.



The experience prompted Christine Chen to become a gemologist and to found her own Maison, with the idea of ​​doing the best possible. In fact, the designer has realized that gems are often cut or set badly, or are unable to express their beauty. Serendipity Paris is based in Paris and uses the best quality stones. Jewelery design is also a strong point, as in collections such as Double Me or My little One.