









The innovative but judicious jewels of the French Maison Nouvel Heritage ♦ ︎

He has only a few years of life, but he has already conquered a place in the world of jewelry: born in 2015, Nouvel Heritage has succeeded in getting itself talked about. A merit that is above all the founder and creative director, Camille Parruitte. And thanks also to his mother, former director of Cartier, who encouraged the vocation of Camille, who worked in the gemstone trade before founding her jewelry brand.



Having tradition with active goldsmith workshops in and around Paris, including the one purchased by Camille’s mother, allowed the young Parisian brand to immediately establish the right contacts to make the pieces of the collections. The jewels are in 18 carat gold and with diamonds and precious stones of ethical origin, while the design is a bridge between avant-garde and tradition. Because Nouvel Heritage wants jewels to be fresh, innovative, but also comfortable when worn. A need that Camille Parruitte has understood well by working within the jewelery manufacturing world. Now, however, Camille is based in New York, although it continues to produce collections in France that were immediately successful.