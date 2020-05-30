Extraordinary Bomare











The extraordinary stones byBomare, brand founded in Geneva by Marc Boghossian ♦ ︎

Before Boghossian was Boghossian, that is a high-end jewelry brand admired all over the world, there was Bomare. This is the name of the Geneva-based company specializing in high-end colored diamonds, precious stones and unique jewelry creations. Marc Boghossian, Swiss of Armenian-Middle Eastern origin, founded Bomare in 1997. The company, which was present in GemGenève, offers natural pink, blue and yellow diamonds, large white diamonds, rubies and Burmese sapphires, Colombian emeralds and natural pearls. Things for refined investors and collectors. On the other hand, the Boghossian family has been in the diamond and jewelery industry for more than six generations.



A tradition that is rooted in time, in short, and that has helped to build the fame of Bomare. The Maison emphasizes that it has chosen to buy rough diamonds in conflict-free countries, in South Africa, in full compliance with the Kimberley process. The gems are then polished in New York and in Antwerp and are all certified with the Gia and Ssef laboratories. In GemGenève Bomare featured a titanium butterfly pendant, paved with diamonds and sapphires, but above all with a large pink diamond in the center, next to a necklace made of pear cut diamonds with 7.5 carat yellow diamonds. Pieces that do not go unnoticed. Rudy Serra















