Record attendance at GemGenève

A positive balance for the ninth edition of GemGenève organized at the Palaexpo of the Swiss city. Over the course of five days, the fair welcomed over 4,970 visitors (+12%) of over one hundred nationalities, with 7,259 admissions in total (including the preview), the highest number in its history. The previous attendance record set for the May 2023 edition was 4,320 visitors, for a total of 6,487 admissions. Alongside the exhibitors’ booths, including the New Designers and Emerging Talents, GemGèneve as always also presented a series of meetings and saw the participation of students, involved in a series of contests, such as the one on gouache on the theme of jewelry. Next appointment in May 2026.



This is an increase of 34% compared to May 2024. Thomas Faerber and I are delighted that the event we conceived seven years ago is still alive and well, and in step with the times, while remaining true to its original goal of providing the best possible environment for traders and operators from all over the world.

Ronny Totah, co-founder of GemGenève



