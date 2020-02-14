Damiani buy the last shares of the Venini glassworks











Not just jewelry: the watchword of the Damiani family is to diversify in the luxury sector. The company that controls the Valenza-based company, in fact, has announced the acquisition of the latest tranche of the share package of Venini, the historic Venice brand. These are the shares that were still in the possession of the previous shareholders, some of which, Damiani points out, will continue to collaborate with the company.



The new move began three years ago with the acquisition by Damiani of the majority of the Venini brand, previously owned by Chimento, another name of the jewelry which, however, found itself in financial difficulty.



Guido, Giorgio and Silvia Damiani, grandchildren of the founder of the high jewelery brand, decided to invest in the furnace since they had identified in the values ​​and heritage of the brand a great relevance to the history and mission of the Damiani brand.



The goal of the three brothers is, in fact, to give a new impulse to one of the most authentic excellences of made in Italy and, specifically, of made in Murano, an island near Venice where the Venini glassworks has been located for almost a hundred years.

The strong commitment of the Damiani family (also with a capital increase of 4 million) towards the Venini brand provides for a substantial foreign development plan, especially in the Asian markets which demonstrate a considerable interest in what the brand represents in terms of artistic content and of values. In line with this strategy, for example, Venini has recently opened a new showroom in South Korea, in the most lively and dynamic fashion district of Seoul: Gangnam. In addition, the flagship store of Via Monte Napoleone in Milan was opened.















