Also nine Italian gemologists with Feeg diploma











Simona Aiello, Filomena Barbato, Maria Vittoria Berutti, Giacomo Cancro Mitia, Lavinia Casentini, Filippo Invernizzi, Daniele Manasse, Gabriele Mazzilli, Lorenzo Scandolo: these are the nine Italian gemologists from IGI, the Italian Gemological Institute, graduated from the Feeg, Federation for European Education in Gemmology, together with 69 others. Gemologists received the certificate in Schoonhoven, the Netherlands, on the occasion of the Federation Symposium, born in 1995, of which Igi is one of the founding members.



The federation brings together the most important European realities in gemological training: schools that have at least a ten-year history with nationally and internationally recognized diplomas.

The Italian Gemological Institute is the only Italian institute whose diploma is recognized for admission to the exams for the achievement of the European Gemmologist Eg diploma. The gemologist Igi can take the theoretical and practical exam in our institutional office in Milan, with the presence of an external commissioner from other European schools.

Ilaria Adamo, professor of the Institute and current vice-president of Feeg

We speak of a title of merit that serves to enrich the student’s cultural background and his / her curriculum and is the right opportunity to measure their knowledge with an international unifying body that gathers the largest gemstone training realities in Europe. It is an important step to crown one’s course of study, to confront foreign colleagues who study gemology and to attend conferences in the sector held by speakers of international standing.

Loredana Prosperi, director of the IGI
















