Bulgari skips Baselworld, but technical enterprises are back











The sector of jewelery and watch fairs, and in particular Baselworld, continues to change. Evolution or involution? The final answer is probably postponed to the next two years. Meanwhile, good and bad news is coming for the Swiss city fair. And if the virus does not get down like a scourge also on Switzerland (the fair dedicated to the Barcelona telephony, for example, has been suspended).



The latest negative news, in particular, is the decision by Bulgari, of the LVMH group, to desert the next appointment (April 30 – May 5). Although other brands of the French luxury giant, such as TAG Heuer, Hublot and Zenith, continue to participate in Baselworld. And for 2021, the CEO of Bulgari, Jean-Christophe Babin said it’s all to be decided.



To balance this negative news, Baselworld makes it known that, instead, the technical sector returns to appear at the fair. In 2018 he was completely absent. These are companies active in the production of components and movements, manufacture of machines and tools, suppliers of professional equipment, suppliers of after-sales services, research and development. 30 large companies will return, which will from now on be grouped together in Hall 2.0.



The technical sector is back at Baselworld. I am very pleased to rebuild bonds of trust with companies in a professional sector that is vital to watchmaking and jewellery. The work is not over. Baselworld is the world’s leading industry gathering, and it is crucial to enhance the role of all its players. I intend to restore the technical sector to its rightful place, accompanied by a long-term vision of its presence and the promotion of its activities to the entire community.

Michel Loris-Melikoff, CEO of Baselworld



Among the companies that will be present at Baselworld are Witschi Electronic, Le Temps Manufactures, Centagora, ALCO, Studex of Europe, Lampert Werktechnik, Komet Jewelery, Niqua, Town Talk Polish, Badeco, Geneva Prod. A pavilion of the Watch Part of association Germany will see Bauer-Walser and Aristo Vollmer, Bates Techno Polisage, the TBRP group with the companies and brands Tena Butty, Robur, Schwartzmann Fisseau-Cochot and Pouget-Pellerin, Bijoutil, Ernst & Friends, Petitpierre, BECO Technic, Benchalist, Ferdinand Eisele xextra4 Labeling systems, Technofinish, SSP Politool ASIC-SA and Eitan Industries.
















