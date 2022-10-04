Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Anelli in argento realizzati con Jweel

Create your gold ring with 3D

The Internet offers many possibilities: for example, to design and make jewelry in silver, gold, bronze or titanium in 3D ♦

If you have ever dreamed of creating a gold, silver or bronze ring, know that now it is possible, without leaving home. All you need is a computer and an internet connection. The idea comes from Jweel, a start-up that has launched its first website dedicated to the creation and printing of 3D jewelry. They are jewelry made of metal, not plastic. They can be gold, silver, brass, titanium or steel. You can create a ring with a design of your choice, even a fantasy one, with a personalization. Maybe linked to the date of a birthday, a name, an anniversary.

Anello in argento indossato
Or you can choose and modify one of the many models proposed (there are dozens). But you can also look at and choose the creations of other users of the site. With the web browser you can design the jewel in 3D in a very simple way. You choose the look and the material, then you order. Skimlab proposes the creation of jewels online and 3D printing through the Jweel website. Furthermore, Skimlab can directly print the steel jewels or prepare a mold for your trusted goldsmith’s shop. It really is that easy.

Alcuni modelli di anelli di Jweel
I fondatori di Jweel
Esempi di anelli
Pendente in bronzo
Anelli in argento realizzati con Jweel
