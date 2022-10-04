









Beyoncé is, for all intents and purposes, Miss Tiffany. The American Maison, in fact, continues to entrust the singer with the image of her brand, at least as regards the more traditional jewelry. This time Tiffany & Co. has chosen black and white for its campaign entitled Lose Yourself in Love. Beyoncé wears the jewels of the New York house in a video directed by Grammy Award-winning director Mark Romanek, which reveals a deep nostalgia for the seventies, Studio 54 in New York and Donna Summer’s hit disco reinterpreted with Beyoncé’s music of Summer Renaissance, the finale of the last album.

The film, shot with a rare 65 mm camera (it is a maxi format, now also in digital version, used in classic Hollywood films such as Cleopatra, Patton, 2001: A Space Odyssey), evokes the Manhattan of half a century ago. and mobilizes a cast of 90 people, through the choreography of Fatima Robinson. It goes without saying that Beyoncé wears custom creations and iconic Tiffany jewelry, as well as the dancers involved in the video. Specifically, Beyoncé wears a platinum Tiffany Setting engagement ring with an internally flawless round brilliant diamond of over 10 carats, as well as pieces by legendary designer Jean Schlumberger. A custom Tiffany HardWear necklace was also created specifically for the campaign and will be available for purchase.















