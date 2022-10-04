Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Anello e pendente Possession

Piaget is still betting on Possession

Possession is the name of a historic Piaget collection. The Swiss Maison, which is part of the Richemont group, has always focused on this series of jewels, which have a different design than usual, with a movable, rotating part. The jewels thus also become a pastime, to play with rings or pendants. The technique that allows the moving part is refined, the result of Piaget’s experience in the field of watchmaking. This format, in particular as regards the rings, has been repeated over the years with different variations capable of renewing without affecting the Possession style.

Anello in oro rosa e diamanti della collezione Possession
The new rings, pendants and bracelets are made of pink or white gold with small diamonds to emphasize the geometry and volumes of the jewel, with the characteristic Décor Palace workmanship. And, of course, the rotating element is not missing. The collection also includes the ultra-thin Altiplano watch, the classic Piaget Polo timepiece. Possession jewels are now also at the center of a new communication campaign.
Anello in oro rosa e diamanti
Anello e pendente Possession
Anelli e orecchino indossati
Anelli e orologio della linea Possession
Anello in oro rosa e zaffiri
Anello in oro bianco e diamanti
