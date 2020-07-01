Couple corners











Sharp or very rounded: these are the jewels of Kavant & Sharart, between Thailand and the United States ♦ ︎

Thailand is a special land where jewels grow like wild berries. In short, it is one of the countries in the world where the art of jewelery thrives and multiplies. One of the fruits is represented by the couple composed of Shar-Linn and Kenny, close-knit both in life and profession. And there is a resaon why the Kavant & Sharart brand is also distributed outside of Thailand, in many American cities.



It must be said that diffusion also depends on his style, not at all oriental. Indeed, contaminated by the art deco genre and with sharp geometries, or very soft. Two opposing aspects that are always brought to the limit. Since the launch of the brand in 2011, Kavant & Sharart jewels have been worn by celebrities such as Katy Perry, Hilary Duff, Adriana Lima, Miranda Lambert and Gabrielle Union. And he also recently won an award at the 2016 Couture Show.

The very western style derives from the fact that Shar-Linn and Kenny met in 2004 at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Kenny grew up in a jewelry store, with a jeweler father and a goldsmith grandfather. After graduation, the couple moved to California, but today the two live and work between Bangkok and Singapore.











