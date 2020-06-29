asta, news — June 29, 2020 at 5:04 pm

Indian jewelry auctioned in Milan with Il Ponte




An auction featuring Indian jewelry is not ordinary. But this is exactly what the sale program organized by the auction house Il Ponte in Milan for the 2nd of July provides. There are about 500 lots on sale, among which a brand new collection stands out, the result of the activity of a traveler who, like a true pioneer, bought Indian jewelry years ago whose characteristic manufacture is enhanced by flat diamonds, decorations with enamels, pearls and gems.

Spilla in oro bianco, platino, con diamanti rotondi baguette
The appointment also includes the sale of jewelry from large Italian fashion houses, including Pomellato, Bulgari, Buccellati, Chantecler, Cusi, Damiani, Vhernier, as well as international brands such as Tiffany & Co and Van Cleef & Arpels. A section of the auction is dedicated to antique jewelry, including a double broche in white gold and platinum finished with diamonds (lot 886, estimate 2,600-2,800 euros). And more, the auction catalog lists coral jewels, sea-scented jewels and summer atmospheres, with two pink coral boules necklace (lot 642, € 3,300-4,500 estimate) and red coral (lot 636, € 1,600-1,600 estimate). Finally, among the lots there are also diamonds and natural pearls.
Anello in oro giallo e argento con diamanti irregolari, rifinito sul gambo con diamanti rotondi. Diamante centrale a goccia
Demi parure composta da collier de chien e orecchini pendenti in oro rosso 333/1000 e argento, diamanti irregolari flat e huit-huit, rifinito con frangia di perle nere pendenti
Collana di corallo rosso
Doppia broche in oro bianco e platino rifinita con diamanti
Lunga collana in boules di corallo rosa
Pomellato, lunga catena in oro bianco e giallo trasformabile in collier
Doppia broche in oro bianco e platino rifinita con diamanti
