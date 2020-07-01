Gold: US super banks still expect a hike











Is it time to invest in gold, the yellow metal used in jewelry? But also the oldest symbol of wealth and investment objective? This is why the question periodically returns: is it worth investing in gold? A question that also affects those who plan to buy jewelry, perhaps a simple gold ring. Knowing whether the price of gold in the coming months will be higher or lower, in short, is a great advantage. Given that, unlike Professor Sybill Patricia Trelawney (teacher of divination in Hogwarts), it is difficult to predict the future, we must rely on the analysis of finance experts.



Result? All three major US investment banks, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs expect gold prices to rise by 2021. According to an article by Bloomberg, an agency specializing in financial matters, the bullish trend in metal also valuable can fuel a surge in Bitcoins. But that’s another matter. What interests us is that the price of gold will probably go up again: after all, it is considered a safe haven for difficult times.



If you are interested in why the gold price is set to rise? According to the cited banks, for three reasons: the potential devaluation of the US dollar, the uncertainty about the fate of the economy after the covid and the growing demand for physical gold, the one used, precisely, for jewelry and, at the same time, a slowdown in the production due to the epidemic. But when will the value of gold rise? According to Goldman Sachs analysts, the price of the yellow metal could go up to $ 2,000 per ounce (now it’s around 1,800).















