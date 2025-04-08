Diamond Queen by Philipp Plein

In Geneva, German designer Philipp Plein presented a series of new watches. Among them, the new Diamond Queen, enclosed in a tonneau case. The timepiece features 42 dazzling diamonds for a total of 6.80 carats. Additionally, the rainbow version is composed of pink sapphires, amethyst, citrine, lemon quartz, peridot, tsavorite, Swiss topaz and aquamarine. The sapphire crystal is anti-reflective.

Diamond Queen arcobaleno by Philipp Plein
Diamond Queen Rainbow by Philipp Plein

The timepiece is powered by a precise Swiss Made quartz movement. The dial shows an intricate design and is decorated with a geometric pattern, with Roman numerals and the hexagonal PP logo, which distinguishes the collection. A hexagonal second hand, mirrors the hexagonal pattern integrated into the case and strap.

Another line presented in Geneva is the Crypto King collection, which adds three new color variants: orange, emerald green and deep blue. The watch features a double-layer dial with the unmistakable $kull 3D. The Swiss Made automatic movement is visible through a double-domed sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating and a transparent case back.
Crypto King verde smeraldo
Emerald Green Crypto King

