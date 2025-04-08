Watches and Wonders Geneva has stopped the hands on a record attendance: over 55,000 visitors, 12% more than last year. The numbers of the fair dedicated to fine watchmaking are reminiscent of those of Baselworld, which it has replaced: 6,000 dealer representatives (+5%), 1,600 journalists (+7%) and 23,000 tickets sold on days open to the public (+21%), with 43,000 hotel overnight stays (+17%) and 12,000 meetings with dealers (+21%). In short, a success that overshadows the complicated moment for Swiss watchmaking and the nightmare of duties.



Watches and Wonders has established itself not only as an unmissable inter-professional event, but also as a platform for expression for watchmaking Maisons. The event offers each of them the opportunity to visually express their universe, to see and wear beautiful creations and to share a common passion. Media, medium and mediator.

Cyrille Vigneron, President of the Watches and Wonders Foundation in Geneva

A number of new products were presented during Watches and Wonders week. Among them, it is worth highlighting those in high jewellery combined with watchmaking: models aimed at the female public of exceptional quality. Another trend is the reduction of maxi sizes, while there has been a proliferation of skeleton watches, which also reflects the fascination of precision engineering.

The organisers also highlight the participation of many celebrities such as Simone Ashley, Usain Bolt, Roger Federer, Carl Lewis and Hans Zimmer. In addition, nearly 10,000 young people were able to discover the watchmaking expertise by attending the Salon or through school visits, vocational training presentations and qualifications for SwissSkills 2025. The eagerly awaited In The City program was also a success, with workshops and guided tours quickly selling out.

