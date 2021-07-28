









Maison Dauphin, an aristocratic Parisian Maison in which the essence of geometry reigns ♦ ︎

François VI de la Rochefoucauld, Prince of Marsillac (1613-1680), was a writer, philosopher and creator of aphorisms. The noble French lived the court intrigues for King Louis XIII, Cardinal Richelieu, Queen Anna of Austria, and Duke of Buckingham: if you have read the Three Musketeers by Alexander Dumas you know what it is. A descendant of the famous prince, Charlotte Dauphin de la Rochefoucauld, has instead decided to go another way, that of modern jewelery design. In 2015 she founded Maison Dauphine, based in the center of Paris.



Despite the aristocratic origins of his family, Charlotte Dauphin’s style is by no means related to tradition. Instead, she defines it as “a process of deconstruction and interpretation of reality”. Abstraction, geometry, expressionism of form, she explains, contribute to the creation of new visual expressions. This visual poem, very essential, very design, very snob (it could only be that way), is embodied in jewelry where the sought-after geometry is the true wealth. A definition that could be an aphorism of François VI de la Rochefoucauld.